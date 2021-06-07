Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.9, the dividend yield is 6.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LGI was $20.9, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.90 and a 55.62% increase over the 52 week low of $13.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

