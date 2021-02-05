Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.49% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.12, the dividend yield is 7.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LGI was $18.12, representing a -4.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.99 and a 112.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

