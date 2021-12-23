Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.593 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.78, the dividend yield is 35.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LGI was $19.78, representing a -11.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.32 and a 12.9% increase over the 52 week low of $17.52.

