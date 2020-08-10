Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.18, the dividend yield is 8.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LGI was $15.18, representing a -10.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.90 and a 77.75% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

