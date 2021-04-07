Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.49, the dividend yield is 7.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LGI was $19.49, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.49 and a 57.69% increase over the 52 week low of $12.36.

