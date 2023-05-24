Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.73%, the lowest has been 6.35%, and the highest has been 17.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.10 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGI is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 2,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 588K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGI by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGI by 2.45% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 187K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGI by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGI by 82,074.11% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGI by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund is a closed-end investment company that seeks total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of approximately 60–80 US and non-US equity securities, generally with a market cap of $2 billion or greater, at the time of purchase, and may invest in emerging markets. It seeks enhanced income by investing in short duration (typically below one year) emerging market forward currency contracts and other emerging market debt instruments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.