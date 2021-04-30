Lazard first-quarter profit rises 52%

April 30 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd LAZ.N reported a nearly 52% surge in first-quarter profit on Friday, as record deal-making activity powered its financial advisory business.

The bank reported an adjusted net income of $101 million, or 87 cents per share, up from $67 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

