Lazard first-quarter profit rises 14% on robust financial advisory revenue

Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported a nearly 14% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher fees from its financial advisory business helped offset a slump in asset management.

Lazard, one of the world's top 10 M&A advisers, reported adjusted net income of $115 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $101 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

