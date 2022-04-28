Lazard first-quarter profit rises 14% on robust financial advisory revenue

April 28 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd LAZ.N reported a nearly 14% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher fees from its financial advisory business helped offset a slump in asset management.

Lazard, one of the world's top 10 M&A advisers, reported adjusted net income of $115 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $101 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

