Lazard expands private capital advisory business on west coast

Lazard (LAZ) announced that Jennifer Tedesko joined the firm as a Managing Director within the Private Capital Advisory business, based in San Francisco. Jen will focus on originating and advising on private equity secondary opportunities. In addition, the firm will add a Director focused on private equity distribution and recently transferred a PCA professional from the firm’s London office, who will focus on private equity transaction management. With these additions, Lazard continues its commitment to the West Coast – San Francisco and Los Angeles – as the second largest U.S. hub advising private equity clients in the primary fundraising and secondary markets.
