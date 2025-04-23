LAZARD Earnings Preview: Recent $LAZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAZARD ($LAZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $671,147,020 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

LAZARD Insider Trading Activity

LAZARD insiders have traded $LAZ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN L RUSSO (CEO of Asset Management) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,740,424 .

. PETER RICHARD ORSZAG (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 129,078 shares for an estimated $5,859,927.

LAZARD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of LAZARD stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLARO ADVISORS LLC removed 1,223,894 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,006,063

AMUNDI added 933,755 shares (+31967.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,069,707

FMR LLC removed 924,280 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,581,934

WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 711,697 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,638,161

BLACKROCK, INC. added 687,703 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,402,950

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 638,169 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,852,940

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 633,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,632,657

LAZARD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LAZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

