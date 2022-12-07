US Markets
LAZ

Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

December 07, 2022 — 10:43 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

By Manya Saini

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd LAZ.N, told investors at a conference on Wednesday.

Bank profits have come under pressure this year as deals dried up and markets were roiled by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

"Reality is starting to set in," said Jacobs, who was speaking generally about job cuts reported across the financial industry.

His comments, made at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference echo those of banking executives on Tuesday who were bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan cited the bank's research forecasting "negative growth" in the first part of 2023, but said the contraction will be "mild." The company can reshape its headcount quickly through turnover and eliminating open positions, he added.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Lananh Nguyen and Anna Driver)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAZ
MS
GS
C
BLK
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.