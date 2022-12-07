Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

By Manya Saini

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd LAZ.N, told investors at a conference on Wednesday.

Bank profits have come under pressure this year as deals dried up and markets were roiled by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

"Reality is starting to set in," said Jacobs, who was speaking generally about job cuts reported across the financial industry.

His comments, made at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference echo those of banking executives on Tuesday who were bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan cited the bank's research forecasting "negative growth" in the first part of 2023, but said the contraction will be "mild." The company can reshape its headcount quickly through turnover and eliminating open positions, he added.

