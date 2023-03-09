Lazard Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LAZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.03, changing hands as low as $35.87 per share. Lazard shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.205 per share, with $43.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.77.

