Lazard Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LAZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.79, changing hands as high as $38.85 per share. Lazard shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.72 per share, with $53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.65.

