Lazard appoints former Citi exec. Raymond McGuire as president

March 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd LAZ.N said on Wednesday it has hired former Citigroup C.N executive Raymond McGuire as president, effective April 3.

In his new role, McGuire will be responsible for strengthening client relationships and attracting talent, Lazard said.

McGuire, who has previously served in several top roles, including vice-chairman at Citigroup, has advised on more than $750 billion worth of transactions, across multiple industries and geographies.

