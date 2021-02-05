US Markets
LAZ

Lazard 4th-quarter profit more than doubles as M&A activity surges

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported a 147% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, powered by growth in its financial advisory business as corporate dealmaking activity ended the year on a high.

Adds comments from Lazard CEO

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd LAZ.N reported a 147% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, powered by growth in its financial advisory business as corporate dealmaking activity ended the year on a high.

Lazard, whose business is split between asset management and financial advisory, reported adjusted net income of $192 million, or $1.66 per share, for the quarter, compared with $105 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 97 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Generally speaking it was a very strong M&A market both in the third and fourth quarter. I think the year is off to a pretty strong start across the board, both in the U.S. and Europe, and we're seeing quite a bit of activity right now," Lazard Chairman and Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs said in an interview.

Global M&A activity, one of Lazard's main revenue drivers, roared back to life in the second half of 2020, even though overall dealmaking activity fell to a three-year low as companies grappled with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really technology-driven disruption across industries that's driving a lot of the activity for most of the companies that have an advantage and those trying to catch up," said Jacobs.

An increase in shareholder activism, a surge in SPAC transactions and companies' considerations around environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters have also contributed to the increased M&A activity, Jacobs added.

Lazard's net revenue for the quarter surged 22% to $878 million and its operating revenue rose to a record quarterly high of $849 million.

Operating revenue from the financial advisory business grew 29% to a record quarterly high of $509 million, while revenue from the asset management arm rose 12% compared with the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru, and Joshua Franklin in Miami; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Steve Orlofsky)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters