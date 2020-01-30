US Markets

Lazard 2019 profit slumps amid dealmaking slowdown

Investment bank Lazard Ltd said on Thursday net profit in 2019 slumped by 44% year on year to $286.5 million, as last year's slowdown in corporate dealmaking weighed on earnings.

(Recasts with full-year earnings) By Joshua Franklin NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd said on Thursday net profit in 2019 slumped by 44% year on year to $286.5 million, as last year's slowdown in corporate dealmaking weighed on earnings. The drop came as global banking revenue for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), one of Lazard's main revenue drivers, fell 10% in 2019 to $25.8 billion, according to Dealogic. Lazard ranked seventh in global bank M&A last year, up from eighth in 2018, Dealogic league table data showed. Operating revenue from Lazard's financial advisory business, its biggest source of earnings, fell 10% in 2019 to $1.36 billion. The decline slowed in the fourth quarter to 1% year on year. Net income in the fourth quarter came in at $76.98 million, a 32% year-on-year drop and missing analysts' expectations for $82.2 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and down from $111.4 million a year earlier. Fellow investment banking advisory firm Evercore on Wednesday also reported falling earnings. [nASA00AU5] New York-based Lazard, whose business is split between financial advisory and asset management said average assets under management at the end of the fourth quarter was $248 billion, up from $231 billion in the prior quarter. Lazard shares rose 8.3% in 2019, lagging the benchmark S&P 500 index . (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; editing by Jason Neely and Chizu Nomiyama) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LAZARD RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

