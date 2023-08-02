LAZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.52, changing hands as low as $33.78 per share. Lazard shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZ's low point in its 52 week range is $27.71 per share, with $43.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.42.

