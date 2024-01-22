Lawyers' use of AI spurs ethics rule changes

By Karen Sloan

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Florida Bar on Friday provided lawyers with some clarity on how they can use artificial intelligence without running afoul of ethics rules, following a similar move by the California Bar in November.

But Florida and California may not be alone for long in issuing AI guidelines.

Bar associations in at least six other states are examining how lawyers can use the emerging technology responsibly, including New York, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, Minnesota and Kentucky. None has yet to put forth recommendations, though the New York State Bar Association is expected to vote on its forthcoming recommendations in April, a bar spokesperson said on Monday.

The America Bar Association in August convened an AI task force to assess how AI will impact the practice of law and to probe ethical questions the technology poses for the legal profession.

A growing number of lawyers — including Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen — have faced potential sanctions for citing in court filings after using AI programs, such as Open AI’s popular chatbot GPT-4 and Google’s Bard. Generative AI programs have been found to “hallucinate” information, meaning they can produce text that is convincing but incorrect.

Since June, several federal judges have said lawyers must disclose when they have used artificial intelligence in matters that appear on their dockets.

Florida’s new ethics advisory opinion says lawyers should get clients’ permission before disclosing any confidential information to third-party generative artificial intelligence programs, such as asking GPT-4 to draft a client brief.

The ethics opinion does not require any informed consent for the use of AI when confidential information is not involved. Disclosure is also not required when an attorney is using an in-house AI platform that does not rely on a third party.

The guidelines in Florida and California were issued through their bar organizations' advisory opinions, which are intended to help lawyers follow rules of professional conduct and avoid disciplinary action, which can include sanctions or disbarment.

California’s new guidelines say attorneys should “consider disclosure” to their clients when they intend to use generative AI on their matters and that lawyers should explain the benefits and risks.

Both California and Florida’s guidelines say that attorneys should not charge clients an hourly rate for any time saved by the use of AI. Florida goes further, suggesting that lawyers consider contingent-fee arrangements or flat-billing rates for specific services when AI increases efficiency.

Florida bars lawyers from using AI in the negotiation of claims or other tasks that require “a lawyer’s personal judgment and participation.”

The new guidelines in both states make clear that attorneys using generative AI must review its work product just as they would nonlawyer assistants such as paralegals, to ensure its accuracy. California also recommends that lawyers look out for potential bias within generative AI programs.

“A lawyer’s professional judgment cannot be delegated to generative AI and remains the lawyer’s responsibility at all times,” reads the California guidelines, which add that lawyers should avoid over-reliance on the technology.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

