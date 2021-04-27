US Markets

Lawyers say Andrew Brown Jr. hit with 'kill shot' to head

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE

April 27 (Reuters) - Lawyers for the family of a Black man killed by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest said on Tuesday that an independent autopsy showed he died from a 'kill shot' to his head as he tried to drive away.

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was struck with multiple bullets in the arm before the fatal shot to his head, lawyers for the family told a news conference held to release the findings of an independent autopsy.

"It was a kill shot to the back of the head," said Ben Crump, one of the attorneys.

The fatal shooting of Brown last Wednesday led to six straight nights of protests in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border whose population of about 18,000 is half African American.

The shooting occurred one day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, concluding a highly publicized trial that put a national spotlight on police violence against Black people.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Peter Szekely in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

