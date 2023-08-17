News & Insights

Lawyers pilloried by US judge after losing 'frivolous' lawsuit against Google

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

August 17, 2023 — 12:57 pm EDT

By Mike Scarcella

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday slammed the plaintiff's lawyers behind a patent-assertion entity's intellectual property case against Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, calling the case "frivolous from the very start."

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ordered Texas-based EscapeX IP to pay more than $191,000 in fees and costs to Google. Chhabria issued his order under a law giving judges power to award fees to the winning side in "exceptional cases."

EscapeX dropped its lawsuit in March, after alleging intellectual property violations against Google's YouTube platform. Google had denied any infringement.

"This was, in short, an effort to force a modest settlement by pestering a tech giant with a frivolous suit on the assumption that the tech giant will prefer to capitulate than fight back," Chhabria wrote in his fee order.

EscapeX's attorneys, Chhabria said, "are lucky that Google did not separately ask the court to impose sanctions on them."

Two attorneys for EscapeX, Susan Kalra and William Ramey III of Houston's Ramey LLP, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

They had opposed Google's bid for fees, saying the effort was based on "speculation, conjecture and mischaracterization."

EscapeX's lawyers also disputed that Google was the "prevailing party," given that their client filed a "stipulated" voluntary dismissal.

"Plaintiff has litigated its case within the bounds of proper litigation conduct, vigorously representing EscapeX," Kalra and Ramey told Chhabria.

Google's counsel from Kwun Bhansali Lazarus in San Francisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Google spokesperson declined to comment.

EscapeX parent company DynaIP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EscapeX last year accused Google's YouTube of patent infringement over its "auto add" feature of generating video playlists.

Google's lawyers told EscapeX that the accused features predated the claimed patent.

Chhabria's order said Google put EscapeX "on notice of the baselessness of its claim early and often, urging it to dismiss the case."

The court said it was "obvious that EscapeX conducted no serious pre-suit investigation."

Google's attorneys in a filing called EscapeX a shell company that does not "actually practice the patents they assert." The lawyers also pointed to other legal-fee awards against EscapeX parent DynaIP.

"Plaintiff and its counsel never should have filed this lawsuit," Google's lawyers told Chhabria.

The case is EscapeX IP v. Google, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-08711-VC.

For plaintiff: Susan Kalra and William Ramey III of Ramey LLP

For defendant: Kate Lazarus and Asim Bhansali of Kwun Bhansali Lazarus

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

