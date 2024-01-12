Lawyers for Google app developers get $26 mln in antitrust settlement

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has approved a $26 million payout to plaintiffs’ lawyers who secured a $90 million cash settlement for Android software developers that accused Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O of stifling competition in its Play app store.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco on Thursday approved the settlement and the payment to plaintiffs firms including Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Sperling & Slater; and Hausfeld.

Google agreed as part of the settlement to maintain a reduced 15% service fee until May 2025 for app developers on their first $1 million in annual revenue. Google also said it would revise its developer distribution agreement.

The developers’ case was part of a coordinated antitrust legal proceeding challenging Google’s Play store practices.

Google in December lost a jury trial before Donato in a lawsuit from “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, which is seeking a court order to overhaul Play store policies. Google said on Thursday it expects to ask Donato to overturn the verdict or grant a new trial.

In another related case, states and consumers last month settled with Google for $700 million and an agreement by Google to revamp its Play store. The state and consumer plaintiffs had alleged Google overcharged them through unnecessary fees and other restrictions on the distribution of apps.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday's order in the app developers' case. Google has denied any wrongdoing.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Steve Berman, who was on the team for the developers, said Donato’s order means “we can now distribute to the class and that the settlement binds Google to a reduced commission which will benefit developers.”

The plaintiffs’ attorneys said in a filing they “advanced millions of dollars out-of-pocket” and “devoted substantial time to this litigation.” They told Donato they invested 34,000 hours into the case.

Donato said the fees amounted to about 24% of the $112 million settlement deal, which includes the $90 million cash fund and $22 million in savings to developers through various reforms.

The court said the attorney compensation fell within the “non-binding and informal guideline that a fee award of up to 25% may be reasonable.”

The plaintiffs’ attorneys said some class members will receive payments of more than $200,000, and hundreds will receive more than $20,000.

Another set of plaintiffs’ lawyers involved in the consumer and state case said they will ask for up to $122.8 million in legal fees as part of Google’s $700 million settlement.

Donato has not yet weighed approval of that deal.

The case is In re: Google Play Developer Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-05792-JD.

