Lawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T shareholders voted 69.77% in favour of electing lawyer Ken Siegel to the conglomerate's board at this week's annual shareholder meeting.

The lower approval vote than other appointments, which need a majority in favour,comes after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged shareholders to oppose the election due to Siegel's professional ties to SoftBank.

By contrast shareholders voted 99.85% in favour of the SoftBank's other new independent director, gaming executive Keiko Erikawa. Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son received 97.92%.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair)

