Lawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T shareholders voted 69.77% in favour of electing lawyer Ken Siegel to the conglomerate's board at this week's annual shareholder meeting.

The lower approval vote than other appointments comes after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged shareholders to oppose the election due to Siegel's professional ties to SoftBank.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.