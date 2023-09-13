Lawsuit Targets Fox Corporation For Allegedly Promoting Falsehoods About 2020 Election

(RTTNews) - In a recent legal development, Fox Corporation is facing a lawsuit brought forward by the New York City pension funds and the state of Oregon. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware, accuses the media conglomerate of causing harm to its investors by allowing Fox News to broadcast false information regarding the 2020 election. These alleged falsehoods, the suit claims, have exposed the network to defamation lawsuits, including one with Dominion Voting Systems, a major manufacturer of voting machines.

Brad Lander, New York's comptroller responsible for managing city pension funds, expressed strong disapproval, stating that Fox's board of directors had shown a blatant disregard for journalistic standards and had failed to implement safeguards, despite a business model that inherently invites defamation litigation. The pension funds, who are long-term shareholders of Fox with holdings valued at $28.1 million as of July, have joined forces with Oregon, which holds shares worth approximately $5.2 million in the company.

The lawsuit does not specify the exact amount of damages being sought but makes the assertion that Fox's board consciously chose to broadcast false claims made by former President Donald Trump. The motive behind this, according to the lawsuit, was to appease his supporters, even if doing so exposed the company to legal jeopardy.

This legal action stems from an earlier settlement in April, where Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems a hefty sum of $787.5 million to avoid a trial. Dominion had accused Fox News of damaging its reputation by airing baseless conspiracy theories that alleged their equipment had manipulated votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Lachlan Murdoch, the Chair and Chief Executive of Fox, justified the settlement as a means to avoid a divisive and protracted trial, which he claimed was in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. Another voting machine company, Smartmatic USA, had also sued Fox News over its election conspiracy theory coverage.

Oregon's Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, asserts that Fox breached its fiduciary duties by disregarding the legal risks involved. She stated, "The directors' choices exposed themselves and the company to liability and exposed their shareholders to significant risks." The lawsuit is poised to address these allegations and present the case in a court of law.

