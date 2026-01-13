Markets
WBD

A Lawsuit, a Streaming Deal, and a Big Question for Warner Bros. Discovery Investors

January 13, 2026 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by Danny Vena for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Paramount filed a lawsuit to compel Warner Bros. Discovery to provide details behind its decision to be acquired by Netflix.

  • The boards of directors of Netflix and Warner Bros. have already unanimously approved the deal, but Paramount didn't like the outcome.

  • Shareholders will ultimately decide how this battle plays out.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery ›

Another day, another development in the ongoing conflict between Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY).

Since streaming titan Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced its intention to acquire certain assets of Warner Bros. last month, an increasingly hostile takeover bid by Paramount has been playing out in boardrooms and in the press. This, despite the fact that the deal was already unanimously approved by the boards of directors for both Netflix and Warner Bros.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Professionally-dressed executives having a meeting around a table in a glass-walled conference room.

Image source: Getty Images.

Late yesterday, Paramount fired its latest salvo, filing a lawsuit in the Delaware Chancery Court. It asked the court to compel Warner Bros. to provide details on how it valued its global networks, how it valued the Netflix offer, and how it accounted for debt in the proposed acquisition. Paramount also announced a proxy fight, with plans to nominate its own slate of directors to the Warner Bros. board to oppose the Netflix acquisition.

Paramount CEO David Ellison said he's "perplexed" that Warner Bros. turned down Paramount's $30-per-share all-cash offer, calling Netflix's $27.72 cash and stock offer "inferior."

Unfortunately, the truth is more complicated, and this isn't an apples-to-apples comparison.

The devil's in the details

The existing deal with Netflix includes certain Warner Bros. assets, including its film and television studios, its library of content, and HBO Max and HBO. It doesn't include the company's legacy television and cable channel business.

Warner Bros. had previously announced its intention to split its streaming and studios business and its global networks division into two separate entities. It would then spin off the global networks in the third quarter, forming a new company dubbed Discovery Global.

The newly minted company could contain its "premier entertainment, sports and news television brands ... including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery, free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as Discovery+ and Bleacher Report." Warner Bros. believes it can get a good price for the cable business.

Paramount wants to buy Warner Bros. lock, stock, and barrel. It even issued a hostile takeover bid, offering to buy the stock directly from shareholders for $30 per share. Warner Bros. board rejected the latest bid, which it portrayed as a stunt, noting that Paramount hadn't increased its offer or addressed what it called "numerous and obvious deficiencies." Warner Bros. also characterized the lawsuit as "meritless."

Decisions, decisions

This leaves Warner Bros. Discovery investors with a decision to make. Under the Warner Bros. plan, shareholders would receive $23.25 in cash per share, Netflix shares worth roughly $4.47 (or $27.72 in all), and a stake in the Discovery Global spin-off.

Under Paramount's plan, Warner Bros. shareholders can accept the $30 all-cash offer, as the deadline has been extended until Jan. 21.

Both companies argue that their deal is superior, but it will be the shareholders who ultimately decide.

Should you buy stock in Warner Bros. Discovery right now?

Before you buy stock in Warner Bros. Discovery, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,209!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,548!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WBD
NFLX
PSKY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.