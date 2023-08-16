Lawsuit says Clorox's Brita misleads customers with water filter claims

By Clark Mindock

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A California resident on Wednesday sued Clorox Co's CLX.N Brita water filter unit for allegedly misleading consumers by boasting about the effectiveness of its filters, despite their inability to remove some dangerous substances like toxic “forever chemicals” from drinking water.

In a proposed class action filed in state court in Los Angeles, Nicholas Brown said Clorox’s Brita Products Co. violated state consumer protection and unfair competition laws by “misleadingly and deceptively marketing” its filters. The lawsuit is seeking monetary compensation, punitive damages and other relief.

A Clorox spokesperson said in a statement that the company is committed to transparency and that Brita's water filters are designed and certified for different purposes, including to address different contaminants.

The lawsuit said the labels on the filters promise to “transform your water” and reduce dozens of contaminants including lead, benzene “and more.” But, the lawsuit said, the packaging does not clarify that the filters do not remove or adequately reduce some of the "highest risk, notorious, or prevalent contaminants” including arsenic and two types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The company had a duty to disclose that the filters do not remove those common chemicals, and made material omissions when it failed to do so, the lawsuit claims.

Dubbed "forever chemicals" because they do not easily break down in the human body, PFAS are used in a wide range of products from non-stick cookware to cosmetics and have been linked to cancer and hormonal dysfunction. Studies have found that nearly half of U.S. tap water samples contain the chemicals.

Arsenic is associated with kidney damage and other health concerns, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In addition to PFAS and arsenic, the lawsuit claims Brita filters fail to remove uranium, radium, hexavalent chromium and other harmful chemicals.

The proposed class would cover California consumers who have purchased the Brita filters in the past four years. The lawsuit claims that, absent the allegedly misleading statements, consumers may have purchased other, more effective filters.

The case is Brown v. Brita Products Co, Superior Court of the State of California in the County of Los Angeles, No. not immediately available.

For the proposed class: Ryan Clarkson and Katherine Bruce of the Clarkson Law Firm

For Clorox and Brita: Not immediately available

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

