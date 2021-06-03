US Markets
BMY

Lawsuit says Bristol-Myers avoided $6.4 bln payment by delaying cancer drug

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

A new lawsuit claims Bristol-Myers Squibb Co improperly delayed the development of a drug to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma to avoid paying $6.4 billion to shareholders of the former Celgene Corp, which the drugmaker bought in 2019.

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - A new lawsuit claims Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N improperly delayed the development of a drug to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma to avoid paying $6.4 billion to shareholders of the former Celgene Corp, which the drugmaker bought in 2019.

According to a complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, Bristol-Myers would have owed the money had it won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval by specified deadlines for three drugs that Celgene had been developing.

The lawsuit said Bristol-Myers failed to use contractually required "diligent efforts" to win approval of the cancer drug Breyanzi by the Dec. 31, 2020, deadline, excusing it from the payments.

Bristol-Myers had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit was brought by UMB Bank NA, acting as a trustee for former Celgene shareholders it said lost out on the payments. Bristol-Myers bought Celgene in November 2019, and has valued the transaction at $80.3 billion.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular