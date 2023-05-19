News & Insights

US Markets
MDLZ

Lawsuit over Trident 'Original Flavor' gum is dismissed

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 19, 2023 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

By Jonathan Stempel

May 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Illinois has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O of deceiving consumers into believing its Trident "Original Flavor" gum contained real mint.

U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston said it was "fanciful" to believe reasonable consumers would expect the gum to contain mint or peppermint because its packaging featured an "unnaturally blue" leaf with condensation bubbles.

He said the proposed class action by Sycamore, Illinois resident Kristen Lesorgen was "just like" a case against Walmart Inc WMT.N, where another Illinois judge in February dismissed claims over that retailer's Great Value Fudge Mint Cookies.

"Mondelez's labeling was not deceptive, misleading, or false as a matter of law," Johnston wrote.

"At most, Trident 'Original Flavor' packaging hints that its flavor is mint, not that its ingredients include mint or peppermint," he added. "The packaging doesn't even use the word 'mint.' Further, mint leaves in a garden are green."

The lawsuit covered consumers in Illinois and eight other U.S. states, and accused Chicago-based Mondelez of violating various consumer protection laws.

Johnston dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. The judge works in Rockford, Illinois.

Lawyers for Lesorgen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mondelez and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The case is Lesorgen v Mondelez International LLC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 22-50375.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Alistair Bell)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDLZ
WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.