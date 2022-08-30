Lawsuit Being Planned Against Amazon Bestseller Mattress

(RTTNews) - A class-action lawsuit is being finalized against Zinus, makers of the low-cost and popular "Green Tea Mattress" as many users across the United States have reportedly suffered from health issues due to flame-resistant fiberglass fibers, which are coming from the product. The mattress is one of the best-sellers on Amazon Inc. (AMZN).

The suit, filed in Sacramento in July by a woman named Vanessa Gutierrez, alleged that the South Korean company's mattresses have affected multiple customers. Gutierrez was quoted by the Los Angeles Times that the Zinus mattress she bought for her daughter on Amazon for $400 ended up costing her nearly $20,000 in damages, inclusive of medical bills.

Gutierrez said that the fiberglass left scars, which are still visible on her four-year-old daughter's chest and calves.

As per the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fiberglass, which is a mixture of plastic and glass, can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, but the type used in flame-retardant barriers is not thought to be hazardous or lead to long-term health issues.

The Commission told CBS, "Most consumer complaints about fiberglass being released from mattresses that have been reviewed by staff involved the outer cover being removed or damaged. If the outer cover remains intact, then the exposure to fiberglass particles is expected to be minimal."

On the Amazon website, the Zinus queen-sized Green Tea memory foam mattress sells for about $310 on Amazon, where it has 4.4 stars out of 5 from more than 130,000 reviewers.

It's not hyperbole to say that this has ravaged thousands of individuals' lives from across the United States," James Radcliffe, a personal injury lawyer with Cueto Law, told CBS.

Zinus, while responding to allegations, said that the mattresses come with instructions warning customers not to remove the outer mattress cover to protect the fire barrier inside.

