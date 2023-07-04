News & Insights

Lawsuit against Whitehaven Coal's Narrabri Stage 3 extension consent dismissed

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

July 04, 2023 — 10:23 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with details on extension consent in paragraph 2; context on proceeding in paragraph 3; Whitehaven comment in paragraph 4; details on approval process in paragraph 5

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX on Wednesday said an environmental court in New South Wales (NSW) dismissed proceedings initiated by an activist group to invalidate the state's consent for the extension of miner's Narrabri Stage 3 project.

In April last year, Australia's top independent coal miner received the "state significant development consent" from NSW's Independent Planning Commission for the extension of the project, which would extend the life of Narrabri underground mine by more than a decade to 2044.

The proceedings were initiated by the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) on behalf of the Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action Inc. EDO could not be immediately contacted, while Bushfire Survivors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

"Our consistent position has been that this legal claim was without merit," Whitehaven said in an exchange filing.

The Sydney-based coal miner is still awaiting a Federal Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act approval to begin the extension project.

Shares of the coal miner were trading 1.4% lower as at 0151 GMT.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.