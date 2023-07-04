Lawsuit against Whitehaven Coal's Narrabri Stage 3 extension consent dismissed

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX on Wednesday said an environmental court in New South Wales dismissed proceedings initiated by an activist group to invalidate the state's consent for the extension of miner's Narrabri Stage 3 project.

