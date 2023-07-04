News & Insights

Lawsuit against Whitehaven Coal's Narrabri Stage 3 extension consent dismissed

Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

July 04, 2023 — 09:59 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX on Wednesday said an environmental court in New South Wales dismissed proceedings initiated by an activist group to invalidate the state's consent for the extension of miner's Narrabri Stage 3 project.

