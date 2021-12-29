Lawson To Merge With Two Of LKCM Headwater's Portfolio Companies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS), and LKCM Headwater Investments, the private investment arm of Luther King Capital Management Corporation, announced the execution of merger agreements pursuant to which Lawson will combine in an accretive transaction on an adjusted basis with two of LKCM Headwater's portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all stock deal. Upon closing, Lawson's capitalization is anticipated to consist of approximately 19.4 million shares, of which approximately 9.1 million shares, or 47%, would be held by existing Lawson shareholders.

All Lawson shares outstanding immediately before the completion of the merger will remain outstanding after the combination, and existing Lawson shareholders will continue to hold shares in the combined company.

