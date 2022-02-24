Lawson Products Q4 Adj. EBITDA Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.52 compared to $0.60, a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $8.4 million from $9.0 million.

The company posted a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.02 per share, prior year.

Net sales were $102.1 million, an increase of 4.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $102.38 million in revenue.

