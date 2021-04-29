Markets
Lawson Products Q1 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) said that its first-quarter net income declined to $3.6 million or $0.39 per share from $12.5 million, or $1.34 per share for the year ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was $5.4 million or $0.58 per share compared to $4.8 million or $0.52 per share a year ago.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2021 were $103.6 million, an increase of 13.8% compared to $91.0 million in sales in the first quarter 2020.

