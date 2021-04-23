Lawson Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAWS) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 30.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Lawson Products as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:LAWS Price Based on Past Earnings April 23rd 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Lawson Products will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Lawson Products' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lawson Products would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 105% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 50% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 45% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 20% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Lawson Products is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Lawson Products' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Lawson Products' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lawson Products that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Lawson Products, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

