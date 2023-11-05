Lawson Products (FRA:LW2) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 34.18

The average one-year price target for Lawson Products (FRA:LW2) has been revised to 34.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 31.01 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.96 to a high of 37.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from the latest reported closing price of 28.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lawson Products. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW2 is 0.21%, an increase of 25.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.72% to 22,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

King Luther Capital Management holds 18,179K shares representing 38.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,344K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW2 by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Norwood Investment Partners holds 468K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW2 by 40.87% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 415K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW2 by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 361K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 47.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW2 by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Hodges Capital Management holds 164K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 40.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW2 by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.