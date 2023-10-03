Lawmakers withhold green light for new EU green policy chiefs - sources

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday declined to accept the two nominees to lead Europe's climate agenda, demanding more details on how they would take forward green policies, three EU officials told Reuters.

Former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra, nominee for the EU's next head of climate change policy, and Maros Sefcovic - the EU Commissioner in line to taken over coordination of overall green policies - each failed to win approval from the committee during hours-long hearings in which they set out their plan for the roles, the officials said.

Lawmakers are expected to demand both candidates answer extra questions by Wednesday, after which lawmakers will decide whether to okay their new roles, the officials said.

The shake-up in Europe's green leadership - prompted by former EU climate chief Frans Timmermans stepping down in August - comes as climate policies face mounting pushback from politicians warning of the upfront costs of shifting away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

But Sefcovic and Hoekstra also need backing from green and left-leaning lawmakers demanding urgent action to tackle the CO2 emissions fuelling extreme weather across Europe.

Both candidates vowed not to weaken Europe's climate agenda - although, if approved, they would hold their roles for less than a year until after EU elections in June, limiting the amount they can realistically get done.

