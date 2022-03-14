Lawmakers want probe into USPS next-generation delivery vehicle contract

US Markets
A group of five House Democratic lawmakers on Monday asked a federal watchdog to review if the U.S. Postal Service complied with environmental regulations in its next-generation delivery vehicle contract.

House Oversight and Reform committee chair Carolyn Maloney and other lawmakers asked the Postal Service Office of Inspector General to review USPS's plan to buy a new multibillion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles from Oshkosh OSK.N that has come under fire from the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.

