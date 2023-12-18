Lawmakers want Biden to reject export licenses for Chinese drone maker DJI

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A group of 15 Republican lawmakers on Monday asked the Pentagon to block export licenses for U.S. components for Chinese-drone manufacturer DJI, citing national security concerns.

The Commerce Department in December 2020 added DJI, the world's largest drone maker, to the government's export control list, accusing it of complicity in reported oppression of China's Uyghur minority and aiding the Chinese military.

The lawmakers in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a recent tear down of a DJI drone found U.S. manufactured components, which suggests government approval of export licenses.

They letter said the Defense Department "should not be recommending approval of export control licenses for U.S. technology that advances DJI capabilities." They added "America's adversaries are using DJI drones that contain American cutting-edge technology to harm U.s. national security interests."

The letter was signed by lawmakers including Representative Elise Stefanik, China select committee chair Mike Gallagher and Senators Marsha Blackburn, Joni Ernst, Marco Rubio and Todd Young.

"It is time to end Communist China’s weaponization of American ingenuity," Stefanik said in a statement.

Over 50% of drones sold in the United States are made by DJI, and they are the most popular drones in use by public safety agencies, Republican lawmakers said earlier this year.

Last month, a bipartisan group of 11 U.S. lawmakers asked the Biden administration to investigate and potentially sanction another Chinese drone maker Autel Robotics.

Gallagher and the China committees' top Democrat, Raja Krishnamoorthi last month introduced legislation seeking to ban the U.S. government from buying Chinese drones.

Congress in 2019 banned the Pentagon from buying or using drones and components manufactured in China.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Nick Zieminski)

