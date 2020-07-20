Companies
Lawmakers seek FAA employee survey records after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

A U.S. House Committee on Monday asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to disclose details of an employee survey about the agency’s safety culture after two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes killed 346 people and raised questions about the agency's actions.

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Representative Rick Larsen, wrote FAA Administrator Steve Dickson about a survey that included the FAA’s Organization Designation Authorization program that delegates some new airplane certification tasks to Boeing employees.

"It is essential that FAA officials have the authority, resources, willingness and support from FAA’s senior management to thoroughly and aggressively manage the ODA program,” the letter seen by Reuters said. An FAA spokesman said the agency would respond to the lawmakers.

