Lawmakers probe Credit Suisse on compliance with Russia sanctions - WSJ

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have launched a probe into Credit Suisse Group AG's CSGN.S compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and asked the Swiss bank to hand over any information related to it, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/389ocwL)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

