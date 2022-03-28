US Markets

Lawmakers probe Credit Suisse on compliance with Russia sanctions - WSJ

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

U.S. lawmakers have launched a probe into Credit Suisse Group AG's compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and asked the Swiss bank to hand over any information related to it, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/389ocwL) (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2VV3D8

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have launched a probe into Credit Suisse Group AG's CSGN.S compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and asked the Swiss bank to hand over any information related to it, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. (https://on.wsj.com/389ocwL)

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular