Lawmakers pass bill to restrict websites that 'discriminate' against Russian media

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to pass legislation allowing authorities to block or restrict websites like YouTube if they "discriminate" against Russian media on their sites.

The authors of the legislation cited complaints from Russian media outlets RT and the RIA news agency about what they described as the "censorship" of their accounts on Twitter TWTR.N, Facebook FB.O and YouTube.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova)

