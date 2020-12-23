US Markets
TWTR

Lawmakers pass bill to restrict websites that 'discriminate' against Russian media

Contributor
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to pass legislation allowing authorities to block or restrict websites like YouTube if they "discriminate" against Russian media on their sites.

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to pass legislation allowing authorities to block or restrict websites like YouTube if they "discriminate" against Russian media on their sites.

The authors of the legislation cited complaints from Russian media outlets RT and the RIA news agency about what they described as the "censorship" of their accounts on Twitter TWTR.N, Facebook FB.O and YouTube.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular