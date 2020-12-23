Lawmakers pass bill to restrict websites that 'discriminate' against Russian media
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to pass legislation allowing authorities to block or restrict websites like YouTube if they "discriminate" against Russian media on their sites.
The authors of the legislation cited complaints from Russian media outlets RT and the RIA news agency about what they described as the "censorship" of their accounts on Twitter TWTR.N, Facebook FB.O and YouTube.
(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova)
((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut