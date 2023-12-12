News & Insights

Lawmakers call on U.S. regulator to thwart Kroger-Albertsons deal

Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

December 12, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Abigail Summerville for Reuters ->

By Abigail Summerville

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Six U.S. lawmakers wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday expressing their opposition to the proposed $24.6-billion acquisition of grocery chain operator Albertsons by peer Kroger Co KR.N, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Kroger and Albertsons have said they expect to complete their merger by early 2024, once the FTC completes its antitrust review.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Mazie Hirono, Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker and representatives Summer Lee and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in the letter that Kroger's proposal to divest 413 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers would not address harms to consumers, workers, and the grocery industry if the merger is allowed.

The lawmakers are arguing that store divestitures as a remedy to mega mergers often fail to maintain competitive conditions, because companies have an incentive to ensure that the businesses they spin off do not succeed.

C&S, which secured financial backing from SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T for its deal with Kroger, operates primarily as a supplier rather than a grocery-store operator. It currently has around two dozen stores under the Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly brands.

Other lawmakers, including congressmen Greg Landsman, Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer have sent letters to the FTC in support of the deal.

Kroger and Albertsons have said the deal will allow them to better compete with large, non-union players and achieve lower prices. Kroger also said that it will not close any stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities or lay off any frontline associates as a result of the merger.

The FTC declined to comment. Kroger and Albertsons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

