Lawmakers ask U.S. Treasury to halt payments to airport contractors laying off workers

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Three key U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday asked the U.S. Treasury Department to halt government assistance to a dozen airport contractors that have laid off more than 9,000 workers.

The lawmakers found more than $728 million in federal funds went to companies that laid off over 9,000 workers even though the assistance was meant to keep workers on the payroll. The U.S. Treasury did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/USA AVIATION (URGENT)

