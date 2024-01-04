Lawmakers ask Pentagon to consider barring US investments in China's Quectel

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The top Republican and Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives' China committee on Thursday asked the Biden administration to consider adding China's Quectel Wireless 603236.SS to a list of Chinese military companies.

Inclusion on the Pentagon and Treasury Department lists would bar U.S. entities from buying or selling publicly traded securities in target companies.

Representatives Mike Gallagher, the committee chair, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat, earlier raised security concerns about Quectel and another Chinese firm, saying U.S. medical equipment, vehicles and farm equipment could be potentially accessed and controlled remotely from China if they use Chinese-made cellular modules.

A U.S. representative for Quectel did not immediately comment. The Treasury declined to comment.

The letter released on Thursday said Quectel is the world’s largest supplier of cellular "internet of things" modules "and is currently gaining market share in the U.S." It added there is "significant evidence suggesting Quectel may contribute to the defense industrial base" of China.

In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order banning U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors.

The designation applied in 2021 to about 59 companies replaced an earlier list.

Major Chinese firms included on the previous Defense Department list were also placed on the updated list in 2021, including Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), China Mobile Communications Group, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co 002415.SZ, Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp 0981.HK

In September, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asked U.S. government agencies to consider declaring that Quectel and Fibocom Wireless 300638.SZ pose unacceptable national security risks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

