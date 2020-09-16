Lawmaker Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A top Republican lawmaker called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle ORCL.N to become a "trusted technology provider" for popular social media platform TikTok's U.S. operations if ties to current Chinese owner Bytedance remain.

Marco Rubio, the first Senator to call on the administration to investigate TikTok, said in the letter to President Donald Trump that "serious questions" remained about Oracle's role, the technology it would provide to Bytedance, and the future of the application's algorithm.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

