US Markets
OSK

Lawmaker demands U.S. Postal Service turn over vehicle contract

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles.

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday demanded the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) release a contract it awarded to Oshkosh Corp OSK.N that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles.

Some Democrats in Congress have been critical that the USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh Corp, to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric delivery vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O to build an all-electric fleet.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who chairs the committee that oversees the USPS, said "a thorough review is warranted to ensure the award process is free from undue influence and potential interference."

She demanded USPS release the final contract, all offers submitted, records of negotiations and evaluation factors by March 26.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has committed to at least 10% of the fleet being electric vehicles but he said in a letter on Thursday that with government assistance the USPS could commit to making a majority of the fleet electric within 10 years. He added that the USPS needs about $8 billion to electrify the new fleet to the "maximum extent" feasible.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSK WKHS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular