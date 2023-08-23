Law schools' admission essays revamped after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

By Karen Sloan

Aug 23 (Reuters) - How has the world you came from positively shaped who you are today?

Why is equal justice important to you personally?

Have you been motivated by your heritage or culture to assume a leadership role or attain a particular goal?

Those are among the myriad new questions law schools are asking applicants this year—the first admissions cycle following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision banning race-conscious admissions at colleges and universities.

Legal education experts say many law schools have modified their application essays to gain a deeper understanding of candidates and their backgrounds without running afoul of the new court ruling, which says schools cannot consider candidates’ race when deciding whether to offer them admission.

“We’re going to have more thorough applications with broader essay options,” said law school admission consultant Mike Spivey, adding that the process will be less uniform and more time-intensive for individuals submitting multiple applications because the process can vary school-to-school. Spivey is compiling new essay prompts on his blog as they are released by schools and noting their differences from previous years.

Most U.S. law schools will begin accepting applications on Sept. 1 for admission in the fall of 2024, and some have already released their essay questions. Several, including Duke Law School and the University of Texas School of Law, have replaced their open-ended diversity or “personal background” statements with specific essay prompts.

Harvard Law School previously asked applicants to submit a personal statement and an optional diversity statement. This year, the school is requiring applicants to submit both a “statement of purpose” covering their motivation to pursue a career in law and “statement of perspective” explaining how their experience, backgrounds or interests have shaped them.

In lieu of an open-ended, optional diversity statement, Yale Law School this year is giving applicants the choice to answer one of four essay prompts that range from describing a “community that has been particularly meaningful to you” to sharing a “time when you changed your mind on an important topic after discussing it with a person with whom you disagreed or learning additional information.”

Yale Law declined to comment on the changes to its application essays. According to astatement on Harvard Law’s website, its new questions are intended to inspire applicants to “reflect upon your motivations for attending law school, as well as the contributions you will bring to the [school] community and the legal profession.”

The Supreme Court’s June 29 ruling, which effectively prohibited affirmative action policies long used to raise the number of underrepresented minority students on campuses, specified that essays and personal statements in which candidates discuss their race or background are acceptable, said Gisele Joachim, vice president for law school engagement at the Law School Admission Council.

The U.S. Department of Education underscored that point on Aug. 14 when it released new guidance to colleges and universities clarifying that applicants are free to discuss how their race has affected their lives.

The University of Michigan Law School updated its supplemental essay prompts this year to include nine options meant to “help us get a better sense of who you are.” Candidates can explain how their experiences or perspectives could contribute to the school’s intellectual life and to the goal of diversifying the legal profession. Or they may explain what prominent person—living or dead—they would choose to dine with and what they would discuss.

“I do think we will see a broadening of interest in contextual information, and I think that’s good for making decisions,” said Michigan Law senior assistant dean Sarah Zearfoss.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan; editing by Leigh Jones)

((Karen.Sloan@thomsonreuters.com;))

