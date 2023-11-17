Law school free speech proposal moves forward after ABA vote

By Karen Sloan

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A plan that would require all American Bar Association-accredited law schools to establish free speech policies cleared a key hurdle on Friday amid mounting campus tensions over conflict in the Middle East.

The ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, which oversees law schools, voted unanimously to send the free speech proposal to the ABA’s House of Delegates in February for final approval. The ABA’s law school accreditation rules have long protected the academic freedom of faculty, but this standard would be the first address free speech for the entire law school community.

The new rule would require all law schools to develop and publish policies that “encourage and support the free expression of ideas.” Those policies, if the rule is adopted, must protect the rights of faculty and staff and students to communicate controversial or unpopular ideas and safeguard robust debate, demonstrations, or protests. They must also forbid disruptive activities that hinder free expression or substantially interfere with law school functions or activities.

The proposed rule does not include any specific enforcement mechanism, but law schools that do not adhere to the ABA's standards risk losing their accreditation.

Campus free speech debates have intensified since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s responding assault on Gaza, with Israeli and Palestinian supporters clashing. But free speech has been a hot topic in legal education for more than two years following controversies at a several high-profile schools — which played a role in developing the ABA’s new free speech requirement.

Students at Stanford Law School and Yale Law School disrupted controversial speakers, sparking criticism of how the schools handled those situations. Stanford officials apologized to 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan after students disrupted his remarks to the campus Federalist Society chapter in March. The law school also mandated free speech training for students.

Yale Law School said it bolstered its commitment to free speech after a group of students disrupted a campus discussion with an invited conservative speaker in March of 2022. That incident prompted two federal judges to later say they would from Yale.

ABA council members also said that efforts by lawmakers to restrict the teaching of subjects such as critical race theory also helped to spur the new free speech requirement. The ABA’s House of Delegates will weigh final approval of the proposal when it meets on Feb. 5 in Louisville, Kentucky.

