Law professors 'cold calls' spur heated debate

Sept 26 (Reuters) - A robust debate over law professors' use of "cold calls" — randomly calling on students in class instead of waiting for volunteers to answer questions — is unfolding online after a prominent conservative attorney took to social media to decry an opt-in approach used in a Yale Law School course.

“The idea of a law school class where students could opt out of being called on!” wrote Adam Mortara on Sunday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that has been viewed more than a million times and generated hundreds of comments. “Judges don’t let you put up the red light when you don’t want to answer.”

Mortara, the lead trial lawyer for Students for Fair Admissions in the SFFA v. Harvard case in which the U.S. Supreme Court barred race-conscious admissions in colleges and universities, was at Yale Law on Thursday to discuss that case in a session held by the campus chapter of the Federalist Society.

Mortara, who is also a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School, told Reuters on Tuesday that he was prompted to post his thoughts on cold-calling after a student at the event talked to him about three-sided name plates used in another class. The name plates enable students to signal to the professor whether or not they are prepared to speak, depending on the color they displayed. Mortara said he did not know which professor taught the class.

“The whole point of what we do in law school is to train people to be agile minded like a lawyer,” said Mortara in an interview. “I really don’t understand the idea that you should opt out of interacting with the faculty in a dynamic and spontaneous way.”

Proponents of the Socratic Method—the instructional process that includes cold-calling used in the legal academy since 1870—say the prospect of being called upon at any moment incentivizes students to keep up on their reading and teaches them to think on their feet. But critics say cold calling is a relic of the past that creates unnecessary anxiety among students.

A Yale law spokesperson said that the school does not have a policy banning cold calling in the classroom.

“Yale Law School faculty members decide on their own classroom discussion formats and many use cold calling–including our dean—as their preferred method,” she said.

Mortara's botched response to a cold call in Chicago law professor Richard Epstein’s first-year contracts class in the late 1990s remains one of his favorite law school interactions, he said. Such failures teach students to pick themselves up and move forward, he said.

But the Socratic Method has come under increased scrutiny over the past decade as law student mental health has become a larger priority for schools. A 2021 study of first-year law students concluded that cold calling and grading curves are contributing to elevated levels of unhappiness, while a separate survey that year found high levels of anxiety and depression among law students.

Many professors now take a middle-of-the-road approach allowing students to opt-out of cold calls a certain number of times or when certain topics are being discussed, said David Jaffe, dean of students at American University Washington College of Law

Others don't cold call at all.

“I’ve never understood the claim that anxiety and fear of being humiliated are good pedagogical tools,” wrote George Washington law lecturer Randall Eliason in a response to Mortara’s post.

